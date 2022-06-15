ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 celebrated this school year’s Golden Apple award winners on Tuesday night at the station.

Over the past year, News 8 has awarded close to 40 teachers with the Golden Apple award. News 8’s Ally Peters spent the school year recognizing teachers with the award, thanks to loved ones, colleagues and students who nominated them. You can watch all the surprises here.

On Tuesday, our news crew held an “end of the year celebration” for the teachers. Each recipient received a $100 visa gift card through the Bill and Carol Van Dusen Fund with the Rochester Area Community Foundation.

What a night celebrating so many incredible teachers in our community! Our end of the year Golden Apple celebration was a blast at News 8 and we appreciate everything our teachers do. @News_8 💛🍎 pic.twitter.com/8kJ1K8TifR — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) June 14, 2022

Three aspiring teachers also received $10,000 scholarships at the celebration. The scholarships were made possible through a News 8 partnership with Roberts Wesleyan College and Advantage Federal Credit Union.

This year’s scholarship winners were Corden Zimmerman, Jessica Armstrong and Paola Lecomte.

Congratulations to all of this year’s scholarship winners and Golden Apple winners!

For the 2022-2023 school year, you can find Golden Apple nomination forms here.