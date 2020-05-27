Golden Apple: Emily Milazzo

Learning through play — that’s what one Brockport teacher is focusing on while teaching virtually.

Ginther Elementary Teacher Emily Milazzo’s fun approach earned her a Golden Apple Award.

Milazzo has a lot of tricks up her sleeve when it comes to getting kids to pay attention. She’s known for her games and making learning fun during this COVID-19 pandemic

“My teacher is the best because I picked her for the special reward,” 6-year old Hayden Wiepert looks forward to her one on one lessons. “She’s really helping me! I love her. She’s the best!”

Hayden’s Mom says Mrs. Milazzo’s enthusiasm is reassuring during this uncertain time.

That’s why she was nominated for a Golden Apple Award. While this first grade teacher makes it look easy, she says it’s been a long, unexpected journey.

“Originally, we thought we were going to be shut down for two weeks so I prepared two weeks of work for my students,” Milazzo said. “I think one of the positives in this is that parent communication has increased so much.”

“They are doing an amazing job in these unprecedented times.” While it may be challenging, Milazzo urges parents not to be too hard on themselves.

“I think everyone needs to give themselves a little credit where it’s due.”