1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Golden Apple: Emily Milazzo

Golden Apple

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Learning through play — that’s what one Brockport teacher is focusing on while teaching virtually.

Ginther Elementary Teacher Emily Milazzo’s fun approach earned her a Golden Apple Award.

Milazzo has a lot of tricks up her sleeve when it comes to getting kids to pay attention. She’s known for her games and making learning fun during this COVID-19 pandemic

“My teacher is the best because I picked her for the special reward,” 6-year old Hayden Wiepert looks forward to her one on one lessons. “She’s really helping me! I love her. She’s the best!”

Hayden’s Mom says Mrs. Milazzo’s enthusiasm is reassuring during this uncertain time. 

That’s why she was nominated for a Golden Apple Award. While this first grade teacher makes it look easy, she says it’s been a long, unexpected journey.

“Originally, we thought we were going to be shut down for two weeks so I prepared two weeks of work for my students,” Milazzo said. “I think one of the positives in this is that parent communication has increased so much.”

“They are doing an amazing job in these unprecedented times.” While it may be challenging, Milazzo urges parents not to be too hard on themselves.

“I think everyone needs to give themselves a little credit where it’s due.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss