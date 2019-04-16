Golden Apple: East Irondequoit Middle School teacher awarded for student-first style

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) — His students say he focuses on more than just the subject he teaches, he also teaches life lessons.

In this week’s Golden Apple Report, Lia Lando surprises an East Irondequoit Middle School teacher..

Seventh-grader Jayden West says his social studies teacher is always willing to help with any subject during school and after.

“He’s a teacher that you can depend on,” said Jayden. “He’s always there for you and the door’s always open. He’ll like do anything he can to help you out — through your rough days.”

That’s why Jayden nominated Mr. Cripps for a Golden Apple Award.

Lia Lando: “Congratulations, we’re from Channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award! Jayden nominated you!”

Mr. Cripps: “Wow! Thank you so much! Hey buddy.”

Lia: “What do you like about teaching?”

Mr. Cripps: “These guys. These guys do amazing things and the chance to help them improve and become better people.”

Lia: “What else do you hope they learn from you?”

Mr. Cripps: “Skills and to be a better person. It’s not all about the social studies content. We use social studies content to help them become better students and better people going into high school and beyond.”

Lia: “Why did you get into teaching?”

Mr. Cripps: “The honest truth is there were teachers that I had that I did not think were good and I wanted to replace one of them.”

He has some advice for others thinking about going into teaching.

“It’s a lot of work but keep your focus on the kids,” he said. “Not always the tests, not always the content. It’s about helping the kids take a step further in their life.”

An approach the kids appreciate.