Golden Apple: Congratulations to Wendy English!

CHURCHVILLE CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to our next Golden Apple Award winner — Wendy English!

English has taught business at Churchville Chili Senior High for 25 years.

“I have loved every second of it. Well, minus the pandemic, but we’re getting back to where we need to be and that’s important,” English said.

Scott Wilson, the Executive Principal for Churchill Chili Senior High School, said English has been a “rock” in the high school for years.

“She’s a fierce advocate for kids and for her programs and in the two classes, the career management and the money management, they are life skills and they’re so important to kids,” Wilson said. “It’s something that they will use every day of their life once they leave high school.”

Senior Talia Agostinelli has had Mrs. English for two years and said English “loves making kids laugh” and respects everyone’s opinions and beliefs.

“We all love her so much. She has the biggest heart and she’s always there to talk when you need her,” Agostinelli said. “I just love being in all her classes, she makes my morning every morning when I come in.”

Agostinelli said English was like “one of her best friends” and that she will miss her a lot when she graduates. She also said English is great at listening to students.

“Sometimes we just need to vent, we need to get things out in the open, and sometimes there’s not always parents that can do that or your friends don’t necessarily support you. So when you have a teacher of your own that just is always willing to be there for you, it really means a lot to me,” Agostinelli said.

For all she has done for her students, Agostinelli nominated Mrs. English for the Golden Apple Award. Upon receiving the recognition, English said she was “stunned” and “honored.”

“It’s the fact that it’s student-nominated which means the most, because everything in this job is around building relationships. And when you build relationships with kids, it really is the best,” English said. “That you know them inside of school, outside of school, you get text messages, like ‘happy snow day,’ get text messages like, ‘singing Grandpa happy birthday,’ and you actually do become a part of their lives.”

The business teacher said her favorite part of her job is the kids.

“This is last year was a difficult year not having all of them in class and now having them all back is really, really the joy that I get out of this job,” English said.

And it’s clear the students really like her too.

“She’s a kid magnet. The kids love her. She, like I said, advocates fiercely for them, their programs, it’s just awesome to have her here at the high school,” Wilson said. “25 years dedicating her life to young people…it’s a gift and she’s a very special teacher.”

Channel 8 presenting Mrs. English with a Golden Apple Award

Congratulations to Mrs. English! We are grateful to have teachers like you in our community.

If you know a teacher you’d like to nominate for a Golden Apple Award, you can fill out a nomination form by clicking here.