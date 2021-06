Wednesday starts warm and humid, but we're starting to push the soupiest air southward. Rain and storm coverage into the afternoon will favor areas south of I-90 as drier air oozes in. The air will feel very different by the end of the day Wednesday in Rochester.

A sagging frontal boundary on Thursday should help clear the air. Humidity levels drop and temperatures stay in the upper 70s. A few rain chances will exist along the front, but most of the day will be dry. Overnight lows will be a bit more modest at this point in the lower 60s. Questions still remain on the forecast from here on out. We are stuck between cooler air to the Northeast and a bubble of warm air to the southwest. Normally this would result in showers and storms, but we may luck out and miss the rain chances depending on where these two systems setup.