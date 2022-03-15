BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple winner, Rebecca Rossier!

Rossier teaches English Language Arts to fifth graders at Fred Hill Intermediate School in Brockport. While she’s a first year teacher, she’s already made a lasting impact on those around her.

“She’s engaged in a lot of different things within the community and she really just goes that extra level to make relationships with her students,” said Principal Tina Colby. “She’s really close with families, excellent with communication, and they’re just all really lucky to have her.”

Rossier started her career in education thanks to a teacher in her own life.

“I had a teacher when I was in third grade who always had me stay after with her and help her grade, and it was just something that I kind of fell in love with being in the classroom, helping see other classmates do better or get a goal that they were reaching,” Rossier said.

Now, Rossier is making an impact on students in her own life, like fifth grader Payton Colt.

“She’s kind, funny and caring,” Colt said. “She’s really kind to all the staff members and she also always has a positive attitude, and she always says, ‘Good morning’, and it kind of starts off the day really good.”

Colt added that Miss Rossier makes hard days at school a little easier and also makes learning fun and interactive.

“She always knows what’s wrong and she has empathy for everybody,” Colt said. “She just always knows how to handle things and problems if you have one and then she makes it better.”

Rossier reading to some of her students during class. (WROC / Ally Peters)

Along with teaching, Rossier also coaches basketball and is part of the school’s sunrise program.

“We have kids that come in early for extra support in math a certain amount of days a week, and she’s one of our teachers that comes in extra early with our kids to help give them that extra support so that they can be successful,” Colby said.

For all Miss Rossier does, Colt nominated her for a Golden Apple Award through News 8. The recognition left Rossier with little words, but filled her with gratitude at the same time.

“I guess as a first year, I wasn’t even expecting this,” Rossier said. “This has been a really big opportunity to kind of help the kids and on those days that it’s hard, it’s nice to know that the kids are still learning and excited to come in.”

Colby added it speaks volumes that Rossier received a Golden Apple during her first year of teaching.

“It just goes to show how hard she’s worked, how engaged she is in the kids’ lives, the relationships that she’s able to make with our students and our colleagues, so it’s just very exciting in general,” she said.

TODAY: Our #GoldenApple winner is from Fred Hill Intermediate School in the @BrockportCSD. Rebecca Rossier is a first year teacher, but she’s already had a BIG impact on her 5th grade students. See the special surprise, tonight at 5:30 on @News_8! 🍎💛 pic.twitter.com/NepJHrv7Qi — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) March 15, 2022

Congrats to Miss Rossier! Thank you for all you do.

If you know a teacher you’d like to nominate for a Golden Apple Award, you can find nomination forms by clicking here.