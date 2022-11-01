HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner makes her students feel like they are at home when they are at school.

Nicole DiBattisto is a Kindergarten teacher at Quest Elementary in Hilton. She was nominated for the award by Jennifer Sindoni and her family.

“She had both my boys,” Sindoni said. “She is a wonderful teacher. She always includes everybody in class and is available to talk to parents in the morning, nights, even on the weekends.”

Both of Sindoni’s sons had Mrs. DiBattisto for a teacher.

“She did fun parties, she decorated most of her room,” Dean Sindoni said. “She had fun board games in there and fun math games.”

One of the reasons the Sindoni family thinks she’s the best is because of the special attention she paid to their son’s food sensitivity.

“My son needed special gluten free treats and she would go shopping on the weekends and bring him in special gluten-free treats she found and she made every celebration gluten-free,” Sindoni said.

DiBattisto said, “All kids need to feel welcome and safe at school. That’s just what we do.”

Mrs. DiBattisto has been a teacher for the past 24 years.

“I would never want to teach anything other than Kindergarten,” DiBattiso said. “This year is such a fun year to watch them grow and learn and change and they become little people. I’m always just excited to be part of that.”