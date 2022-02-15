CHURCHVILLE CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to our next Golden Apple Award winner, Kera Vanham!

Vanham works at Churchville Chili Middle School as a French teacher. She became a teacher in 2003 and it was a second career for her.

“I was in the translation world for a number of years and then I just decided you can’t just contain the love of French and all that into a little cubicle, and so I entered this world and here I am,” Vanham said.

Vanham has been teaching at Churchville Chili Middle School since 2008, where she has helped students like Bella Mettler better learn French.

“I went to Paris for vacation and she helped me learn some words to speak better there and she went out of her way to do that,” Mettler said. “It was nice.”

Mettler, who is now a tenth grader, had Vanham as her teacher two years ago. She said Vanham made such an impact on her life that they still keep in touch today.

“I remember always loving her class. I looked forward to it so much,” Mettler said. “She made learning so fun. We were always playing games and when school shut down, I had her and she made sure that we were at home, but she still had zooms where you could talk, you could just work, we would play games, she really made sure we still had an eighth grade experience.”

Mettler added that Vanham goes out of her way to show her students that she really cares about them.

“Kids are struggling through a lot in the pandemic and I think just even asking how you are, even if you’re doing good, it’s so nice to know that someone cares,” Mettler said. “It’s nice to know that you have someone you can talk to at school. She cares about her students like they are her own kids, she will go out of her way to ask how your day is, how you’re doing, if you need an extra help. She’s so kind.”

Carl Christensen, the Executive Principal at the Middle School, called Vanham “the perfect middle school teacher” for foreign language.

“She doesn’t take herself too seriously, she has a lot of fun in class,” Christensen said. “You should see her during a spirit week and the things that she wears and the way she gets kids enthusiastic about coming to school and being here every day.”

Christensen said Vanham really “understands connecting” with kids inside the classroom and goes above and beyond for students outside of school too.

Upon receiving the Golden Apple Award, Vanham said she is “rarely speechless” but the award had her at a loss of words.

“As a teacher, I’ve seen this on the TV, like, well, ‘I’d like one of those days some day,’ that would be really special,” she said. “They can evaluate us a million times over but when you get an award from a kid, that’s everything, that you made a difference…it means everything.”

Vanham said it’s her students that really make her love teaching.

“This is where I want to be,” she said. “I just love the energy of the kids. I taught high school at the beginning of my career, but middle school, this is where I am. I love the beginning, I love seventh and eighth grade, and just getting them excited to continue.”

Merci beaucoup for all you do Ms. Vanham! Thank you for all your efforts in the community.

