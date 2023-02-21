ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award goes to two people who teach at the Rochester School for the Deaf. They work with some of the youngest students there and are making a huge difference for the families of those children.

“When my husband and I found out our son was deaf we felt really lost because we didn’t know any deaf people,” parent Beiliang Indovina said.

But that isolation quickly turned into a sense of belonging for Indovina and her husband once they discovered the Rochester School for the Deaf. Their son Jack is in the preschool program here, and it has made a world of difference.

“This school has been an incredible support system for us. not only teaching our son everything he needed to know — sign language — all the other regular toddler things, and they teach us stuff,” Indovina said.

Karen Fisher Malley is the Director of Early Childhood Program and Kindergarten.

“We really want families to feel welcome here to feel like they are a part of our community,” she said. “Because their child is deaf and that child is not the only person in the deaf community now. the entire family becomes part of the deaf community.”

The Indovina family wanted to give Golden Apple Awards to both Jack’s classroom teacher — Kelly Luke — and his speech pathologist Stacy Barry. News 8 agreed they were both very deserving.

When News 8’s Katrina Irwin entered the classroom, she said the following: “Good morning, hi we are from News 8 and we have a surprise for you! I am looking for Stacy and Kelly — Hi, congratulations you have been nominated for Golden Apple awards for being wonderful teachers.”

“I am just so excited I am just shocked,” Barry said. “I have been here 20 years and it’s amazing.”

“I’m overwhelmed,” Luke said. “Absolutely overwhelmed shocked. Thrilled to be recognized. This is my 25th year teaching and it is really very heartwarming.”

“They’re amazing to work with,” Malley said about Luke and Barry. “They truly prioritize our students and make sure they have a good connection with our families.”

Both Luke and Barry realized from a young age that this was the population they wanted to work with. And it shows that they both love what they do.

“These teachers, they represent what this school does for the deaf kids in the area,” Indovina said.