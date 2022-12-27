ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kathy Lee at Mary Cariola Children’s Center is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner!

For 37 years, Lee has been working with children who have multiple disabilities.

“It’s just such a pleasure working with Kathy and all the students here at Mary Cariola,” said Principal Rachael Griffin. “The joy that they give to the kids every day shows in everything that they do.”

Student DeAshaney Holloway nominated Lee for the award and was all smiles when we came in to surprise her.

Lee doesn’t do it alone. Her dog “Albie” was also nominated for the Golden Apple. He became a fixture in the classroom 5 years ago because of his size and ability to comfort the students.

Lee says, “I thought, I don’t know let’s try it. Then he passed the class and nobody was more surprised than me!” she says, laughing.

Kathy knows what it’s like to need extra care and attention. As a child, she was severely burned and spent years going in and out of hospitals.

“I was a sick child and the teachers that came to the hospital to help me- it changed my life really,” Lee says.

When she decided to become an educator and started student teaching in the early 80s, she found the place where she belonged.

“I didn’t know there were kids like this. You didn’t see kids like this back then and I just fell in love and I realized I had an affinity. Maybe it’s because I was a sick kid,” says Lee.

In addition to teaching, Kathy also runs the Busy Bees 4-H club. She and her students were recently honored by the County Executive for their community service work.

“We do our focus on community service because I believe if you receive you have to give and because we are Mary Cariola we receive, so we give,” says Lee.

And there’s no doubt that she and her four-legged assistant have given so much to so many.