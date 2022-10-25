ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a third grade teacher at Listwood Elementary in the West Irondequoit School District.

You can hear the excitement inside Miss Karen Jablonski’s classroom before you even step foot in the door.

“She’s exuberant and excited to be at school,” Listwood Elementary Principal Gayle Pavone said. “Her sense of humor is just great. The kids just enjoy coming in the classroom. You never know what’s going to be happening, what’s going to come up.”

Derek Wixson was in Jablonski’s class last year and nominated her for the Golden Apple.

“She’s just very funny,” he said. “She always cracked me up.”

Jablonski has been a third grade teacher for five years. She credits her teachers for leading her down this path.

“I still remember all of my teachers and my third grade teacher made me want to be a teacher,” Jablonski said, “so hopefully that spark can happen to one of these kids one day.”