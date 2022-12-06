ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Jeffrey Fose!

Fose is a fourth-grade teacher at Urban Choice Charter School in Rochester.

“You see students running to get into his room and as a school leader it is humbling to see that enthusiasm,” Principal Amy Schiavi said.

He is one of the first people in the school building each and every day. Fose’s co-workers couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of a Golden Apple Award.

Fose is in his 12th year of teaching and is currently “living the fourth-grade life” as his t-shirt says, teaching ELA and Social studies.

“I like working with all the kids. It’s fun,” said Fose.

Lynn McCarthy is the CEO of Urban Choice Charter.

“He just has a very different sense of humor that the students don’t always understand but they love it,” she said. “And he gets them laughing always joking while he’s working and teaching and the kids love him.”

Fose agrees, “We use a lot of humor, tell a lot of jokes in here.”

Martha Keeley nominated Fose for the award. She is a fellow teacher. “I enjoy being in his classroom so I know all of the students do as well.”