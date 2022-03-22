FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to our next Golden Apple winner — Heather Sherner!

Sherner is a Family and Consumer Science teacher at Johanna Perrin Middle School in Fairport. For three years, she’s been helping students flourish.

“Heather is fantastic. I think within five minutes of getting to know her, you will see how great she is,” said Patrick Grow, the Principal at Johanna Perrin. “It’s hard not to fall in love with her. She’s super infectious, has a great rapport with the kids, makes class exciting every day and that’s why they enjoy it.”

As a FACS educator, Sherner teaches students basic life skills, something she says is super important.

“We teach finance, cooking, nutrition. I started a basic agriculture program so we did gardening last year, which has been really fun,” Sherner said. “The kids love learning about healthy eating and nutrition through the gardens.”

Part of that basic agriculture program is Sherner’s ‘Victory Garden,’ which is located right at the middle school. She also started a gardening club.

“I really think if you’re going to teach about food, and the importance of eating healthy, then you should know where your food comes from,” Sherner said. “There’s evidence that kids who interact with the growing of their food are more susceptible to trying those foods, so I’m hoping that’s going to encourage kids to want to try the healthy fruits and vegetables.”













Kelly Goodman, a retired FACS teacher from Johanna Perrin, mentored Sherner for a year. Goodman said she was impressed with all Sherner did for the school, especially the garden.

“She made it happen right through COVID and it’s blooming and blossoming,” Goodman said. “She’s had potato labs and tomato labs, so she’s cooking with the kids, she’s giving it away to food shelters. She’s amazing.”

Goodman said the garden encompasses everything a teacher loves.

“It connects the students to each other, to their environment, to the world, into the community, and everyone got involved,” Goodman said. “She got other teachers involved. She got Cornell University, she got a grant from them. She just worked so tirelessly and hard to make this happen.”

Goodman added Sherner’s high energy levels, passion for gardening, and love for her students is the driving force behind all she does.

“It’s just amazing how she’s brought so many people together with a smile on her face every single moment. It’s just wonderful,” she said.

Because of Sherner’s accomplishments in such a short time, Goodman nominated her former colleague for a Golden Apple.

Sherner was completely surprised and grateful Goodman recognized her.

“I just could never imagine that after three years of teaching something like this would happen to me,” Sherner said.

She added that her favorite part of teaching is connecting with kids inside and outside the classroom.

“Having the garden and adding a club to our teaching has allowed me to see another side of the kids that maybe I wouldn’t see inside, so I think taking the time to spend time with them here and then outside of the room is really important,” Sherner said.

Congratulations to Mrs. Sherner!

