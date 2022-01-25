Golden Apple: Congratulations to Geno Allport!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple winner — Geno Allport!

Allport has been teaching at Vertus High School in Rochester for almost six years.

“I actually came here to do security for basketball game, never knew the school existed, looking around seeing the interaction with the staff and the students and like, this is the place where I want to be,” Allport said.

Over the years, he’s made a huge impact on those around him. Levi Bennett, the Director of Student Success at Vertus, said he’s an “all-in” kind of guy.

“He does not stop working, planning, seeing about students, checking up on them, spending his own money to help them out whatever, buying them food, groceries, like everything from top to bottom,” Bennett said. “He’s like 100% invested. We definitely are lucky to have him here.”

Allport teaches roughly 20-25 students about character building. Bennett said he’s seen Allport be available for his students over break, after school, and he will even go to court with them.

“Students graduated that would have never graduated without him,” Bennett said. “Literally students say at graduation, ‘if it wasn’t for Mr. Allport,’ I wouldn’t be walking across the stage. Or if it wasn’t for Mr. Allport we wouldn’t be will be kicked out of our house. If it wasn’t for this offer, I wouldn’t have this job. I mean, like, literally, it sounds like I’m exaggerating. But it literally is like that.”

10th grader David Thaxton says Mr. Allport is the best teacher he’s had and keeps him on track, which is why he nominated him for the Golden Apple Award.

“He makes learning fun because if we’re ahead and actually do our work, we get rewarded with YouTube and sometimes candy and stuff,” Thaxton said.

Allport, humbled by the award, said it’s his students that make his job so great.

“It’s the kids. I mean, David, and all these kids me, this is what I’m here for,” Allport said. “And these guys make it easier for me. I love coming here. It’s I don’t have a job. I love what I’m doing. It’s the perfect place.”

Today I surprised Geno Allport from @HighVertus with a Golden Apple Award. Turns out, he was named the @BuffaloBills Fan of the Year for 2021! He was showing his team spirit this morning & I am told he’s almost always dressed in blue & red. #BillsMafia @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Cvm3C6dYtI — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) January 24, 2022

But aside from his job, Allport has a second love: The Buffalo Bills.

“My family got season tickets in ‘74, and I’ve been going since I was seven years old. So it’s been a long time, and we’re just born and raised with the bills. It’s in our DNA,” Allport said.

For his love and support of the team, he was named the Buffalo Bills 2021 Fan of the Year.

“We’ll be going to Super Bowl, I wished my team was gonna go with me, but I’ll still be out there in a couple of weeks,” Allport said.

Congratulations to Mr. Allport for winning a Golden Apple Award!

