ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner — Doug DeJong!

For almost 40 years, Mr. DeJong has been pouring his heart into the lives of students at Rochester Christian School. He teaches science and physical education.

“At small schools, you wear a lot of hats. So I’ve worn those hats for … this is 37th year here,” DeJong said. “I have students of former students.”

Michelle Selvaggio, the Principal at Rochester Christian School, says it’s DeJong’s level of commitment that really amazes them.

“He has really poured his life into his students over these years, and he could have made a lot more money doing that in a public school,” Selvaggio laughed. “So his commitment to this place and his students and Christian education is really admirable.”

Along with teaching, DeJong also coaches track, volleyball and soccer. Over the years, he’s built a lot of great relationships with student athletes.

“He gets to know them as a person,” Selvaggio said. “He is really committed to, ‘it’s not just about how you play the game. It’s about who you are as a person,’ and they really take that lesson with them when they leave here.”

TODAY: Our Golden Apple Award winner is from Rochester Christian School! Doug DeJong is retiring this year after 40 years of teaching. It’s clear he’s made a big impact on those around him. See the special surprise — tonight on @News_8 at 5:30 p.m. 💛🍎📚✏️ @RCS1917 #GoldenApple pic.twitter.com/D6a6c2Rq0d — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) February 22, 2022

6th grader Andrew Harris says Mr. DeJong has really made an impact on his life because he’s a fun teacher and has helped him better understand science.

“He’s a good teacher and he is retiring this year,” Harris said.

Because DeJong is retiring at the end of this year, Harris wanted to make his last year at Rochester Christian School extra special. So, Harris nominated DeJong for a Golden Apple Award.

Selvaggio said the recognition is a great way to remember DeJong’s legacy.

“We have alumni who now have their own kids going here, who remember him as a coach and are so excited for their kids to play sports here because of Mr. DeJong,” Selvaggio said. “He also has gone and watched them play their high school games and things like that. So I think that the impact that he has made on the lives of of kids will have a ripple effect for years.”

DeJong said those at Rochester Christian School are “a big family” to him and it will be tough to leave, but the Golden Apple Award was definitely not something he was expecting.

“I just tried to do my job as best I can,” DeJong said. “It’s maybe a reward for that, but I don’t know. I just think I’m one of the team here and so this is a major surprise.”

Congratulations to Mr. DeJong and enjoy retirement!

