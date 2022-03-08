ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to our next Golden Apple winner, Della Morales!

Mrs. Morales is a Library Media Specialist at Albion High School.

“In addition to the instructional space that she’s created here, she is a teacher that, like so many others, models love and acceptance and inclusion on a daily basis,” said Jennifer Ashbery, the principal of the school.

This is Morales 10th year at the high school. Before, she said she worked as a nurse.

“I didn’t want to leave my kids in daycare so I decided to leave the nursing career and I ended up with a long-term sub position in my kids’ elementary school,” Morales said. “I just fell in love with being in the library and so I went back to school and get my certification and my masters and here I am.”

Over the years, Morales has become a “mother figure” to many of her students. They say she makes them feel comfortable and is always there for them.

“She’s helped me throughout my high school career so far,” said 11th grader Aquil Gaffney. “She tries to be involved with her job as much as she can, she tries to help everybody as one and just makes people happy.”

11th grader Jacob Hughson agreed, saying Morales has helped him a lot throughout the years.

“I was a bad kid in ninth grade but then she changed me, helped me with my grades, treated me like her son, so I am just really grateful for her,” Houghson said. He adds that even if Morales is having a bad day, she puts her emotions aside and puts her students first.

TODAY: Our Golden Apple winner is a library media specialist in the @AlbionCSD! 📚 Numerous students nominated Della Morales for the recognition & said she makes them feel comfortable and at home. Tune in for the piece at 5:30 p.m. on @News_8. 🍎💛 pic.twitter.com/q1Uixr40Og — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) March 8, 2022

In her position as the school’s Library Media Specialist, Morales says she’s able to work with students in every grade, which makes her job the “best in the whole school.”

“I am not in one classroom, I get to see everyone, I get to interact with kids from all different levels, from all different walks of life,” she said.

Along with teaching, Morales also serves as an advisor to the school’s multi-cultural club.

“That really is a space that they (students) feel safe. They share common issues, concerns, celebrations and really, I would say just celebrate their diversity and uniqueness,” Ashbery said.

10th grader Jacqueline Santiago and 11th grader Iris Rosario are part of the multi-cultural club. As Latina students, they say Morales really supports and listens to them.

“She has a special quality to make everyone feel included,” Rosario said. “Sometimes going to school isn’t like the same for other kids. We come from a different past and a different behind. She understands the difficulties we have and if you go to someone else, they won’t understand. They’ll be like, ‘Oh well, it’s easy,’ but when reality hits, it’s not easy.”

Santiago added that Morales is “one of the most caring people in the building.”

“She makes you feel like you’re at home every single day you come in here, and if you’re upset or somehow, she makes you feel happy, she brings light into your day,” Santiago said.

For all Morales does as a teacher, multiple students nominated Morales for a Golden Apple Award.

“It makes me feel very honored. When it comes from them, it means more,” Morales said. “You get awards for other things in life and it’s usually from an organization or from something like that, but when it comes from your students and the kids that you’re with every day, it makes me realize that I’m maybe making a little bit of a difference in their lives.”

Ashbery said it’s a testament to Mrs. Morales that so many teenagers nominated her for the recognition.

“They recognized the strengths and the contributions that she makes here at the high school and took it upon themselves to submit the nominations, and then when they heard that she was chosen, they were ecstatic,” Ashbery said.

Congratulations to Mrs. Morales!

