ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulation’s to this week’s Golden Apple winner — Carletha Bell!

Ms. Bell is a sixth grade teacher at Rochester’s Abelard Reynolds School No. 42. She’s been teaching there since 1996.

“I actually attended School 42 as a student, so this is my home and this where I belong,” Bell said.

Bell is known for being one of the first people in the building each day, always going the extra mile for her students.

“I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to work with her for the last four years,” said Lisa Whitlow, the Principal at School 42. “She has high expectations. She wants the students to perform and do well, and she makes sure that she gives them what they need to accomplish that by the end of the day, every day.”

Wayne Phillips, a special education teacher at the school, works alongside Bell and said she’s “the most caring individual,” who always puts her students first.

“She takes her job very seriously and she’s very focused on the kids success, so much so that she helps the other teachers in the building to promote their kids success also,” Phillips said. “She’s an amazing professional.”

Bell said became a teacher after working as a camp counselor one summer and realizing she wanted to make a difference in the lives of kids.

“I try my very best to treat them with respect and treat them as they’re my own children. So this is the reason why I’m here, just to make a difference,” Bell said.

And over the years, she has made a difference in the lives of many students.

“She’s respectful, she’s helpful, she is kind and she also cares about her students. She never gives up on herself or her students,” said sixth grader, Xzavianna Matos.

Cryus Alexander, who is also in sixth grade, said Bell is one of the best teachers he’s had.

“Ms. Bell is positive and she rewards us all the time to help us learn,” Alexander said. “She gives us treats and she gives us chances to prove ourselves.”

Because of all Bell does for her students, Alexander, Matos, and their two classmates, Pri’Velle Tate and Brielle Bysart, nominated her for a Golden Apple Award through News 8.

“Ms. Bell is helpful because when I don’t get something she can help me with it. Ms. Bell is also smart because she can show us different ways to complete math programs,” Tate said.

Bell said it means a “great deal” to be recognized with a Golden Apple.

“I’ve worked extremely hard for the last 26 years to make a difference and I just want my students to know that I’m here for them. I’ll always be here for them,” Bell said. “Some days are difficult, but I just continue because this is why I’m here.”

Whitlow said she thinks the fact that so many students nominated Bell for the award shows the sense of community School 42 has.

“I think it’s been a very interesting year-and-a-half and to come back in-person is something that everyone wanted, students and teachers, and I think it shows that she has made a commitment to her students and they’ve made a commitment to her and that they are a community in that classroom,” Whitlow said.

This crew loves their teacher! ♥️ Today’s #GoldenApple winner comes from @RCSDsch42. Carletha Bell teaches 6th grade students & a group of them teamed up to nominate her for this award. I’m so excited to introduce you to her — tonight at 5:30 on @News_8. @RCSDNYS #ROC pic.twitter.com/Hg0GGCORN9 — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) April 5, 2022

Congrats to Ms. Bell! Thank you for all your efforts in the community.

If you know a teacher you’d like to nominate with a Golden Apple award, you can find nomination forms here.