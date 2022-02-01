Golden Apple: Congratulations to Bryan Kavanaugh!

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to our next Golden Apple Award winner — Bryan Kavanaugh!

Kavanaugh has been teaching for seven years, and currently teaches at Victor Junior High School. He said he became a teacher because of people in his own life who had a big impact on him.

“Midway through my sophomore year at Fredonia, I was thinking about what to do and I thought back to how I got there,” Kavanaugh said. “Some of the most influential people were teachers and coaches, and that summer I got a job coach at BOCES for student one-on-one, and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is what I want to do. This is the impact I want to have.’”

Kavanaugh teaches social studies at the Junior High, and Principal Brian Gee says he really cares about about the subject.

“If you get a chance to sit in a room with Mr. Kavanaugh and talk about history, particularly American history, you’re going to see someone just light up, get really excited about that and just be really passionate about what he teaches,” Gee said.

Along with teaching history, Kavanaugh coaches junior varsity and varsity hockey, along with modified football. Seventh grader Aidan Calnon has had Kavanaugh as both a teacher and coach, and says he always makes things fun.

“He makes time to care for all the students and he also takes time out of his day to help you,” Calnon said. “He just cares for everyone and never gets mad.”

Gee added that Kavanaugh is there for all his students, always making himself available, and has really had a big impact on their school.

“He builds great relationships,” Gee said. “He does that in the classroom, he does that as a coach here in the district, he does that as a mentor for some of our student clubs. He’s just highly involved and really student-centered.”

For the impact Mr. Kavanaugh has had on his life, Calnon nominated him for a Golden Apple award, saying he connects on a “personal level” with his students.

Upon receiving the award, Kavanaugh called it an “honor,” but said he couldn’t do what he does without those around him.

“I think you could give one to every teacher here in the district,” Kavanaugh said. “We’ve gotten through the last couple of years by leaning on one another. So I like to kind of give it to everyone if I could, instead of just myself, because I knew I depended and not only the teachers on my team, but everyone in the district.”

He adds that despite hardships during the pandemic, he hopes it will help people grow, which is something he loves to see as a teacher.

“I think the growth we see in students overall, and despite like the adversity we face, I think everybody looks back and benefits from it,” Kavanaugh said. “You become that much stronger of a student, whether it’s in school, or as an athlete as well.”

Gee said it makes him proud as a principal to see students like Aiden nominating their teachers for the Golden Apple Award. He said it’s a testiment to the great culture at the Junior High.

“For Mr. Kavanaugh, it’s a great individual award. For the junior high school, it just reaffirming what we believe about relationships with kids and how we want to approach every day with every student. So I’m very excited for him and I’m super excited for the community that we get this recognition,” Gee said.

Congratulations to Mr. Kavanaugh for winning this award!

