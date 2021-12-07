Golden Apple: Congratulations to Ben Rabinowitz!

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to our next Golden Apple Award winner, Ben Rabinowitz!

Rabinowitz is a music teacher at Willink Middle School in Webster and he doesn’t miss a beat.

“He’s always been one of my favorite teachers because he’s so fun and we also learn a lot. He’s even helped me prepare for auditions and stuff and it’s actually paid off,” said 7th grader Isabella Spencer, one of Rabinowitz’s students.

Spencer said Rabinowitz makes learning more enjoyable and is always willing to help students or other teachers when they need it. For his kindness, Spencer nominated Rabinowitz for a Golden Apple award.

“Mr. Rabinowitz just brings such energy, enthusiasm and creativity to keep music happening in our schools, despite whatever challenges are ahead of him,” said Brian Powers, the Principal of Willink Middle School.

Rabinowitz has been at Willink for three years, but has been teaching for 7. He said he was inspired to become a teacher through his own educators growing up.

“I had amazing teachers growing up and I struggled as a student a lot, and in music and in areas that I excelled, I had teachers that really encouraged me,” Rabinowitz said.

And now Rabinowitz has passed that encouragement down to his own students

“He helps me improve even more and just the way he teaches me is just really good and I definitely became better in music,” Spencer said. “He interacts with us and he’s just funny and he’s very kind and it’s just like awesome. He’s fun to be around and I love Chorus, it’s my favorite class.”

Spencer added that one of her favorite things about Rabinowitz is that he offers “Sparkle Days” for his students.

“If we are really productive in our music, we will get a letter. If we spell our Sparkle in like a week or so, then he will let us do a sparkle day, which is pretty much a day without learning and we just get to have fun with activities and stuff,” she said.

Rabinowitz said his favorite part of teaching is his students.

“The students are the main reason I do all of this. It’s really the only thing that keeps me coming back, they are amazing and it’s just… middle school is the best age,” he said. “I always say that they will love you, if you love them. I had a mentor that always said to me, ‘they don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care,’ and that’s kind of been my mantra my whole life.”

Principal Powers said it’s great to see students recognize Willink teachers for all their hard work and dedication.

“Those are the special moments. As middle schoolers, we want them to find their voice and we want them to be heard, and when they take that time to do that and reach out and to recognize, whether it’s their peer, in this case their teacher, to just say, ‘I appreciate you,’ it just says so much about their character and who they are, and that’s what we hope we can help all our students get to as they go through their middle school experience,” Powers said.

Congratulations to Mr. Rabinowitz!

If you know a teacher you’d like to nominate for a Golden Apple Award, fill out a nomination form by clicking here.