ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple winner — All City High’s Online Credit Recovery (OCR) team. This is the first time our Golden Apple winner is not an individual, but a group.

For more than a decade, the OCR team has supported students in Rochester who have failed a class or are trying to recover or earn new credits. They play a crucial role in helping students go on to graduate.

The current team is made up of local teachers, including Stephen Sickles, Don Stiner, Leigh Trifeletti, Bryan Heale, Terry Kedley and Raina Bouphavong.

All City’s Principal, Armando Ramirez, nominated the teachers for a Golden Apple because he said they have gone above and beyond to help students succeed.

“Many kids that have failed the class, or are trying to recover credits or trying to earn AP credits, it’s a platform for students to earn credits on top of their schedules already. So we have teachers that work with students individually one-on-one as a group to earn credits,” Ramirez said.

During the pandemic, Ramirez said the team has worked around the clock, making themselves available on the weekend and weeknights, and even going to students’ homes.

“They’re always available for the students. They really take into account what the students are experiencing during COVID,” Ramirez said. “Our teachers have been as flexible as can be. It’s just been an honor to work with these people that have been so hard working.”

High school senior Lany Villegas-Fuller has two classes left before she graduates. She used to go to Franklin High School, but said she’s where she is today because of the OCR team.

“When I came here, these teachers…they got me on task, texting my phone every day, telling me to come to school, making sure I made it, making sure I am on task to do what I got to do to graduate,” Villegas-Fuller said. “It means a lot because it makes you feel like they are your own mom, like they take care of you.”

Raina Bouphavong, who has been on the OCR team since 2014, said their goal is to help students finish what they started and give them that “last great push” they need to graduate.

She adds that her favorite part of being on the team is building relationships with students and repairing some.

“I think here we’re really able to restore relationships and restore an excitement for academics for learning and just being able to see a finish line,” Bouphavong said. “I love the relationships. I really like taking that time just to get to know students and to build those relationships and I think that that really contributes to them enjoying coming to school.”

Today’s #GoldenApple winner isn’t an individual, but a team. ✨ All City High’s OCR team has played a vital role in helping students graduate, recover credits & take AP classes. See us surprise the group — tonight on @News_8 at 5:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/zdLQqio2wX — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) March 1, 2022

Terry Kedley, a Virtual Academy of Rochester Instructor, has been with the OCR team since it started more than a decade ago.

“My favorite part of what we do is seeing the light go on for some kids,” Kedley said. “We get a lot of students here, and not just here but district-wide, who, they’ve given up, they’ve had society give up. We’ve had so many students who tell us, ‘I’m the first one in my family to graduate and because of you guys, I was able to make it out of here before I was 20, 21.’”

Congratulations to All City’s OCR team.

If you know a teacher you’d like to nominate with a Golden Apple Award, we have nomination forms here.