Golden Apple Award winner says he always wanted the award

Some second grade students at Dudley Elementary school in Fairport know a lot about their teacher, Mr. Norman Beck!

They know he loves the Seattle Seahawks and birds. They didn’t know how badly he wanted a Golden Apple Award, until now!

Lia Lando: “You like second grade better than kindergarten?”

Kayla Hoffman: “Yeah!”

Kyla Hoffman is having a great time in second grade. She’s says it’s all thanks to her teacher, Mr. Norman Beck. “Because he’s the greatest teacher I had in all my grades…. because he’s kind, he’s energetic…it’s nice,” explains Kayla.

Principal Karen Finger says his energy level is what makes him really stand out. She say, “There’s never a rainy day for Norm. He comes in every single day ready to tackle the day, and he’s excited! He absolutely loves the kids.”

He also happens to like watching Channel 8. We learned that when we suprised him with the award!

Lia Lando: “We’re from Channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award! Congratulations!”

Mr. Beck: “Get out of here!”

Lia Lando: “Here you go! Kayla here nominated you!”

Mr. Beck: “Wow! I’m embarrased. Wow! Thank you… it took me 19 years but I got one!! I got one!!”

We asked him what he loves about teaching and he said “mattering to all these kids everyday. It’s pretty awesome! Pretty awesome! And stuff like this, how can you not have a blast?”

As for what he hopes students learn from him? Mr. Beck says, “How to be good friends. How to work hard.and how not to give up!”



Don’t give up because you never know when you’re finally going to get what you’ve been wishing for…..like a Golden Apple!

Norman Beck: “I’ve always watched and thought ‘how cool would that be?”

And now he knows!