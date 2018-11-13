Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Kathy Buckert

If you’ve ever been the new kid in school, you know it’s not always easy to adjust.

But one seventh grader at Siena Catholic Academy says it was easy for her… Thanks to a very kind and welcoming teacher. Lia Lando introduces us to Mrs. Kathy Buckert, the latest recipient of the Golden Apple Award.

Megan Williams has Mrs. Buckert for ELA at Siena Catholic Academy. She says, “She always teaches us to be prayerful… to be kind to everybody.”

School Principal David Carapella says Mrs. Buckert is also new to the school this year. “…So obviously they had an impact on one another. She’s just really kind and passionate,” says Carapella.

We surprised Mrs. Buckert while she was teaching ELA.

Lia Lando: “We’re from Channel 8 and you are getting a Golden Apple Award!”

Mrs. Buckert: “No! Oh thank you… thank you so much…… I’m impressed…”

Lia Lando asked her what she likes about teaching. She says, ” I think I just like my students because working with them gives me courage, gives me strength.”

The most important lesson she hopes students learn from her? Buckert says, “I think it’s that we have to live a life of faith. we have to live a life of courage and live a life of determination and we can succeed no matter what we do as long as we give effort.”

A message that’s resonating with these seventh graders at Siena.