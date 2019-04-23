Golden Apple Award winner impacting students and parents

Kindergarten can be a scary place for students and parents sending their child off to school for the first time. It helps when you have a teacher like Mrs. Cindy Barnard.

The principal of Plank Rd. North in Webster says Mrs. Cindy Barnard is the ideal Kindergarten teacher. He says, “This is her first year at kindergarten and she’s that welcoming mat. Having their kids the first time come to school, she just makes them at ease.”

That’s why one student’s mother nominated Mrs. Barnard for a Golden Apple. We surprised her in front of students and staff at the school.

Lia Lando: “Mrs. Barnard, We’re from channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award! Congratulations!”

Cindy Barnard: “Oh my gosh! Oh my Gosh!”

Lia Lando: “Brooklyn’s Mom nominated you. Did we catch you off guard?”

Mrs. Barnard: “Yeah, you did but in a great way!”

She’s been teaching at Plank North for 22 years but this is her first year as a Kindergarten teacher and she agrees she’s making an impact. She says, “I guess I am. This is the best way to hear about it!”

Her student, Brooklyn, loves her teacher so much she even wants to go to school on the weekend! Brooklyn says, “She makes a lot of things fun and she’s really kind and she’s really funny when we’re learning.”

Mrs. Barnard hopes to make learning fun for her students. She says, “That’s what life’s about. Moving forward and learning.”

And thanking those who teach you important lessons.