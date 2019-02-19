Golden Apple Award Presented To Mrs. Kathy Vosburgh

There are a lot of reasons Joey Rountree nominated his third-grade teacher, Mrs. Kathleen Vosburgh, for a Golden Apple.

Joey says she makes learning fun and is always nice to her students.

“If you ask her a question and she doesn’t want to do it, she’ll reply nicely and a couple years ago I had a teacher who didn’t do that, so I appreciate what my teacher does,” Joey explains. He also says, “She does all she can to make everyone happy in her class.”

Now, after more than 25 years of teaching, Mrs. Vosburgh is retiring at the end of the school year. Principal Marisa Philp says she’ll be greatly missed. Principal Philp says “Children describe her as being kind, friendly, amazing, having the most beautiful smile.”

She was all smiles when we brought her the Golden Apple Award. Lia Lando announced, “We’re from Channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award! Joey nominated you! Congratulations!” Mrs. Vosburgh, “Thank you, Joey. Oh my goodness, thank you!!”

Mrs. Vosburgh explains how she works with students saying, “I’ve tried to treat them all individually. I try to bring out what’s special in each one of them so that they can build on their strengths, and not always their weaknesses.”

Joey says everyone can learn from Mrs. Vosburgh. His advice, “Be nice to your students so they (will) be nice to you!”

…and maybe even nominate you for a Golden Apple Award!