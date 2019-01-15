Golden Apple Award presented to Allen Creek Elementary School Teacher

Mrs. Kathryn Milne is a 4th grade teacher at Allen Creek Elementary School. She’s known for being fun, kind and always cheering on her students.

4th grade student Charlotte Keller couldn’t wait to surprise her teacher, Mrs. Milne with a Golden Apple Award but first, she read us part of the letter she wrote when nominating her. It says in part, “She can make any kid, new or old, feel special. She helps the kids who need more help with the attention they deserve and doesn’t just throw them in the corner. She gives us a huge amount of hugs and she cares. She needs a Golden Apple in her room this very second! What she does matters and makes a permanent mark on our lives…. “

Charlotte was so eager to present the award, she practically ran to the classroom.

Charlotte to Mrs. Milne: “I have something very important! You have just won a Golden Apple! I was keeping this a secret for like the whole day!”

Kathryn Milne: “I don’t even know what to say. I am like speechless right now. Charlotte thank you so much. Thank all of you. I love my job. this isn’t even a job, it’s a passion of mine…..and my husband is here! Oh my gosh!”

When asked what she hopes her students learn from her, Milne says, “I told them the other day. Do you guys rememebr what I said I hope you walk away with? Just being good people, problem solvers, being good friends, learning how to work with each other. I want them to make an impact on the world!”

Mrs. Milne says she’s wanted to be a teacher for as long as she can remember. “I loved my teachers growing up and obviously they’ve made an impact on me and I wanted to do the same and give back.”

And perhaps one of her students will decide to follow in her footsteps.