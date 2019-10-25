Golden Apple Award: Ms. Faith Beaty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ms. Faith Beaty at Odyssey Academy in Greece is known as the security guard with a big heart.

She says her mission is to spread kindness one kid at a time.

Student say she is making a difference. Brianna Sadowski says, “She’s such a good person. She’s been a great friend to our family, since we came here.” Brianna’s brother, Gareth Sadowski agrees and says, “She really helps the students here. She feels more like a friend. It’s always nice to just see her being really nice to the kids and everyone seems to respect her.”

That’s why they nominated her for a Golden Apple Award. Lia Lando surprised her in front of a class filled with students. The recognition brought Ms. Beaty to tears.​ ​

Ms. Beaty says she looks forward to coming to work, “everyday and to see their struggles and to try to help them with that.” She hopes the students pass the kindness on and, “give back to somebody because somebody gave back to them.”​ ​

After receiving the Golden Apple, Beaty hugged every student in the classroom saying, “I love you all so much. Oh, I’m gonna hug all you all! you all know that!”​ ​

A lot of love from a very grateful Golden Apple Award winner.