In this week’s Golden Apple report, we take you to Brighton High School to meet Mrs. Amy Maloy. As Lia Lando reports, she’s working hard both in and out of the classroom to encourage kids to be their best.

Mrs. Maloy says when she’s teaching she hopes she’s also inspiring students to be kind. Twelfth grader Sachi Sharp says she learned that and a lot more from Maloy.

Lia Lando: “What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from her?”

Sachi Sharp: “…is to stand up for myself I would say… Don’t shy away from going against authority when I think something wrong is going on. She always helps me like figure out how to go about things diplomatically.”

Assistant Principal Sarah Jacobs says Mrs. Maloy goes beyond the classroom to make powerful connections. Jacobs says, “She advises our Black Student Union as well as our Christian Student Union so that’s also a really great thing to see.”

She was happy to see us when we surprised her with a Golden Apple Award.

Lia Lando: “We’re from Channel 8 and you just won a Golden Apple Award!”

Mrs. Amy Maloy: “Oh my Gosh! Wow!”

Lia: “Congratulations! Your student here, Sachi, nominated you!”

Maloy: “Thank you Sachi! Thank you so much (hug).”

Lia: “What do you love about being a teacher?”

Maloy: “I love connecting with kids. I just like to try and inspire them. I’m so, so thrilled right now!”

Lia: “What do you hope they learn from you?”

Maloy: “To be kind to others and accepting of others and differences and I just hope they really believe in themselves and feel confident.”

Lessons her students say they’ll never forget.