We're dancing around raindrops into our Tuesday night as a sprawling area of low pressure to our north continues to influence our weather. Average highs this time of year are flirting with 70 degrees, but were yet again nowhere close to that today. Expect mixed skies to linger through the night as additional rain showers spiral southward around the low. Overnight, a little graupel could mix with the rain with very cold air aloft, but we expect most all of the precipitation will be gone by morning.

That will set the stage for a significant shift in our weather pattern, allowing warmer air to build as sunshine takes over. Highs Wednesday will spike close to 60 and should have no trouble getting into the 60s Thursday and Friday. With high pressure overhead, continued nice weather will mean good stuff into the weekend.