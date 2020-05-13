Golden Apple Award: Janine Roode

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — “I love being home with my own kids. My own family.” Like many of us, Janine Roode is trying to focus on the bright side throughout this pandemic but after 23 years of teaching, not being in the classroom with her 4th grade students isn’t easy.

“It’s hard being separated from them,” Roode said. “I want them to know I am still here for them. I miss them. I will do whatever I can to help them out.”

Even if it means taking a long bike ride. “She rode her bike all around to everybody’s house and she keeps sending emails to make sure we get more challenging work,” Ian Quarterman, one of Roode’s students, is so thankful for her support, he and his Mom nominated her for a Golden Apple.

“This award shocked me. I never thought it was something I could get for doing my job,” Roode said.

Ian and his Mom organized a huge parade with dozens of students, past and present, made signs and drove by her house. “I appreciate her more during this challenging time.”

“Mrs. Roode is awesome because if there’s a problem in the classroom she makes sure that we, she’ll ask us ways that we can all fix it.”

While she can’t fix the current problem, Mrs. Roode hopes we all learn something.

“I think we’re all going to be stronger people,” Roose said. “I think we’ll be able to take those lessons with us in the future. We will definitely be thinking about what’s really most important in our lives.”