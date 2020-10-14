Golden Apple Award: Honoring a lost, but not forgotten teacher

Nothing could stop Jamie Magee Lesnick from teaching — not even cancer.

“August 31, 2019 was our wedding day. We just celebrated our one year anniversary.” Zachary Lesnick learned a lot about living his best life from his wife, Jaimie Magee Lesnick. She recently lost her battle with cancer.

“Even though she had to deal with the unfortunate disease of ovarian cancer over the last three years, she didn’t let that get in the way of what she was meant to do — to teach her 2nd graders.”

Her Mom, Joyce says she learned a lot from her daughter about staying positive even when life deals you a tough hand. Joyce is currently fighting her own battle with cancer.

“It was very surreal when I was diagnosed because at that point she was into her own journey,” Joyce said. “She was the one that gave me strength to go through. She lived everyday to the fullest and she didn’t let cancer identify her.”

Jessica Tasciotti worked with Jaimie at Rochester Prep and nominated her for a Golden Apple.

“Jamie worked under a philosophy of any student that comes into our building is her student,” Jessica said.” Everyone has things that are hard and how we deal with them and how we cope with them matters.”

“She really exemplified what you’re suppose to do with your life,” Zachary added. “Be kind to people, help them just live your life to the fullest.”

And for how long, we don’t know. But one thing is certain — we have a chance to make a difference everyday, just like Jaimie did.