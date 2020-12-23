Golden Apple Award: Congratulations to Ms. Gardner

Kristin Gardner says she didn’t like school growing up and wanted to make sure other students didn’t have the same experience.

“I got into teaching because I wanted to inspire young people,” Gardner said. “I did not like school until I went to college, so I chose middle school because I wanted to help the younger kids appreciate and love school.”

She now teaches at Young Women’s College Prep — a job she’s very passionate about.

“Kristen was a long time tenured teach at West Irondeqouit and she gave up her position to come to this charter school because she’s so committed to vision and mission,” Her colleague, Sarah Turk said.

Turk nominated her for a Golden Apple Award. An honor she was not expecting.

“Kristin. I nominated you for the Golden Apple Award. I have just been so incredibly impressed with your ability in this remote learning setting,” Turk said.



“Thank you so much!,” Gardner responded, “This is so thoughtful and considerate.”

Like so many others, she never imagined she’d be teaching during a pandemic and even though so much has changed, her mission remains the same.

“I hope that my students learn from me that they are important. That they’re valued. That they are loved.”