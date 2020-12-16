Golden Apple Award: Congratulations to Ms. Evans!

Ann Marie Evans has been teaching for 35 years and is now working hard to make sure students are spreading some kindness during the pandemic.

Evans teaches second grade at Wayne Central Primary School. She was recently inspired by a program called “Be A Light” encouraging people to do random acts of kindness.

“Every time a student showed an act of kindness they were given a lightbulb and what they did on the lightbulb is they wrote what their act of kindness was and cut out the lightbulb and we strung the lights in the hallway in the class.”

This inspired other schools to do the same.

“Ann Marie is amazing,” Principal Pam Tatro said. “She touches the lives of so many kids but also her colleagues. We have a wonderful team here and it really is like a family so we were just all so thrilled to take up the challenge with her class and spread what i call a movement throughout our school.”

Evans says the program is helping kids learn about caring and compassion.

“Just going that extra mile really helps people feel good about themselves and feel good about others doing those nice acts of kindness.”