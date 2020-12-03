Golden Apple Award: Congratulations to Miss Meaghan Yeatts!

Meaghan Yeatts said both her parents were teachers and now she’s happy to be following in their footsteps.

Principal Kelly Santora says Yeatts is known for her creative lessons. “This school year she did a great cookie election where students get to vote for the best cookie. Ms. Yeatts is the quintessential Kindergarten teacher.”

So Santora nominated Yeatts for a Golden Apple Award.

Yeatts said the biggest challenge teaching during the pandemic is not being able to hug her students in the morning. Through it all she encouraged parents who may be struggling with this year’s differences.

“Your kids are capable and they are able to do so much more than you can imagine. Just being there and supporting them and showing them you’re proud of where they are,” Yeatts said.