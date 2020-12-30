Golden Apple Award: Congratulation’s to Kaitlyn Guertin

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher growing up.”

Kaitlyn Guertin has been teaching for seven years and like so many others, she’s been forced to make adjustments during this pandemic.

“We’ve really rallied together with the families in Penfield and with the other staff members at the other schools.”

Guertin knew she wanted to be a teacher at a young age and her parent’s advice helped her achieve that goal — advice she now shares with her students.

“My parents were very much about growth mind set and if you write something down you can accomplish it and you can do it and I want them to know they can do the same things,” Guertin said.

The constant positive reinforcement she gives is one of the many reasons her students and colleagues nominated her for a Golden Apple Award.

“Those two years of second and third grade that I had with Ms. Guertin were some of the best two years of my life,” Student Kelly Bobin said. “You really deserve this you really are one of the best teachers I’ve ever had.”

“We’re so fortunate to have her as a teacher,” Marc Nelson said, “and have her as a colleague and have her as a person in our lives and that is evident by all of the people that wanted to be a part of this celebration.”