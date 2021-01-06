Golden Apple Award: Congratulations to Jessica Orchard

“I wanted to nominate Mrs. Orchard because she goes above and beyond for every student and will do whatever it takes, however long it takes her to help a student through whatever they are going through.”

“When I read and saw about the Golden Apple Award I immediately thought of her. She is constantly going above and beyond for all of her students.”

“She is so kind to every single student she talks to or just passes in the hallway.”

11th grade Clyde-Savannah teacher Jessica Orchard is so dedicated to her students, when they asked her to hop on a zoom call at the last minute on New Year’s Eve, she was there.

“They didn’t tell me anything,” Orchard said. “They said they needed a zoom conference and I was like what’s going on, what’s happening? I thought someone was in crisis.”

When we told her she was on the call to receive a Golden Apple Award…she was shocked. Orchard says she loves being in a position to help students.

“A lot of times kids…what goes on in their lives is totally out of their control so that definitely got me interested in working with students to be someone who they can rely on. Be someone positive in their life.”

She says COVID-19 has led to a lot of changes but her message remains the same:

“My advice always is to spread kindness and spread joy and definitely make others happy.”