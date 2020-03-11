Golden Apple Award: Angela Bolze

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Clara Washington is thankful her daughter Jala has a teacher like Ms. Angela Bolze. She’s been teaching Special Education for 2 decades at Henry Hudson School Number 28 in Rochester.

“She is just amazing. Everyday she’s sending me messages regarding my daughter. My daughter has special needs. Even on the weekends and during school breaks she’s contacting me,” Washington says. To show her appreciation, she nominated her for a Golden Apple.

Bolze says she loves teaching Special Education, “Just to see the successes and to see them grow and to be able to look at where they start at and where they’re going, and to see the endless possibilities. Our children have the power to impact so many other lives, too and the whole inclusive idea of making our world a better place for everybody.”

She knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was just a kid. “My parents were actually special education teachers so I kind of always, from the time I was in Junior High School, would go with my Mom to Creekside and spend time there. I fell in love with it,” says Bolze.