ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- Sometimes we have to do something we don't like before realizing our true calling. That was the case for a local art teacher. Ismael Sanchez says he got tired of the daily grind and decided to switch careers. Now he's being honored with a Golden Apple.

Playing music and students creating their latest masterpiece: This is what Leadership Academy art teacher Ismael Sanchez looks forward to every day but it wasn't always this way for Mr. Sanchez. He spent many years in corporate America and explains, "I was in a cubicle. I was answering the phone. I was looking at a computer for 8 hours. I became unhappy. I went to my old high school art teacher and he inspired me and he made me do the switch. H said hey you majored in art and you can do this. You do a lot of projects. The kids would really love you."