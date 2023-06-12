ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2022-23 school year is almost over, and News 8 is celebrating live with the latest group of Golden Apple Award winners.

The Golden Apple Award recognizes teachers and administrators who make a difference in their students’ lives. We invited the 2022-23 winners to our studio Monday to highlight their positive impact.

Interviews from Monday’s celebration are posted below:

Gretchen Judge

Victor orchestra teacher Gretchen Judge won a Golden Apple Award in April.

Kimberly Wiedefeld

Kimberly Wiedefeld, Roberts Wesleyan’s VP of enrollment management, was at the celebration to help give away three $10,000 scholarships to students who want to become teachers.

Zoey Chandler

Zoey Chandler is one of this year’s Golden Apple Scholarship winners, along with Christina Hartpence and Danielle Stevens. Chandler is a high school senior who dreams of becoming an early childhood educator.

Kathy Lee

Kathy Lee with the Mary Cariola Children’s Center won a Golden Apple Award in December, along with her dog Albie.

Photo gallery