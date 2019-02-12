First-year teacher at Rogers Middle School wins Golden Apple Award

Mr. Cody Rogers teaches 5th grade ELA at Rogers Middle School. It’s his first year as a full time teacher and he’s already having an impact. In fact, three of his students nominated him for a Golden Apple.

Student Riley O’Connor says, “He’s an awesome teacher. He’s new this year. He can turn anything boring into something insanely fun… Like he has morning meetings to help us like relax and focus.”

Fifth-grader Joe Mitchel explains, “I think he’s the most deserving teacher out of any of my teachers I’ve ever had for this award.”

Student Drew Cornell agrees, “I think he’s fun and even though some people are like a little bit troublesome sometimes, he doesn’t ever give up on anyone.”

The kids were so enthusiastic about giving Mr. Rogers the award, they all made the announcement and presentation in front of the class and Mr. Rogers was very appreciative, saying in part “…Oh my goodness! You guys are the best! I just want to give you all hugs. You guys are the greatest….greatest! Thank you, thank you! “

Mr. Rogers says he just wants to make everyone comfortable and “build a sense of community, and I want kids to want to come to school. And want to be in my room so I can only do that by the things they like to do.”

When asked what he wants students to learn from him, he said “Being themselves is completely ok! And being comfortable with whatever they’re dealt, moving forward and getting along with people they wouldn’t normally get along with is what we’re aiming for.”

His students say he is always there for them and doesn’t give up on anyone.

We congratulate Mr. Rogers on winning a Golden Apple Award during his first year of teaching! Great job!