Fairbanks Elementary's Mrs. Jennifer Lewis gets Golden Apple Video

CHURCHVILLE, NY (WROC) - She's only been teaching for a year, but she's already making a difference in the classroom. That's why Mrs. Jennifer Lewis, a third grade teacher at Fairbanks Elementary School in Churchville, is this week's Golden Apple Award winner.

Emma Miles nominated her third grade teacher for the award. She says Mrs. Lewis teaches her students to believe in themselves.

"Like, we made this balloon-powered bus with a balloon so we could blow it up and we kept trying our experiments and ours failed but she said don't give up," explains Emma. "And so we tried and tried again and finally it worked."

Principal Todd Yunker says Mrs. Lewis works hard to build relationships with students. "And it just makes learning easy and fun in the classroom."

We had a lot of fun surprising her in front of a huge crowd.

Lia Lando: "I bet you're all wondering why Channel 8 is here during your special assembly? It's because one of your teachers is getting a Golden Apple Award! Mrs. Lewis come on up!"

"Thank you so much babe," Mr. Lewis said, giving Emma a hug.

Mrs. Lewis' husband and four children also showed up for the surprise.

Lando: "So, your whole family is here to support you. Obviously that was a big celebration there... What are you thinking?"

Mrs. Lewis: "Totally shocked. This is my first year teaching, so to think that I deserve something like that is just beyond words."