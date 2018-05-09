David Wolfson receives Golden Apple

Every year David Wolfson takes a group of students from York Central School District to Boston for a 3-day whale watching trip.

It’s one of the many extra miles Wolfson has gone in his 39 years at York Central.

Four decades in an elementary classroom can take a toll on a teacher, but not Wolfson.

“He coaches tennis with our kids, he takes our kids from 6th grade and follows their career through high school and beyond, he establishes relationships with parents, he just just an asset to the school,” said York elementary principal, Mary Kate Noble.

Student Riley Wall nominated Wolfson because he loves his teaching style.

So do his brothers, who also had him, and his mother, who also had him.

Wolfson was also Riley’s father’s hockey coach.

“I think it’s good for him to have something to appreciate,” Riley said before News 8 surprised him with the award.

Wolfson told News 8 he had wondered if he would ever receive this award adding he knew teaching was in his blood when he would help his sister who had special needs.

“It’s what I am, it’s who I am. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else and I have no end in sight at this point still,” Wolfson said.