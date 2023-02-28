HONEOYE, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Tammy Bohrer, our latest Golden Apple Award Winner!

Bohrer has been teaching for 24 years. And although she avoids the spotlight, her colleagues and family wanted to recognize her for her years of hard work.

“She comes in with a passion every day,” said Honeoye High School Principal Nathan Schneckenburger said. “She’s genuinely interested in building a rapport with her kids and they will certainly tell you that.”

Tammy Bohrer is a special education teacher in the Honeoye Central School District. She works one on one with 9th and 10th graders making sure they have all the tools they need to learn.

“Her job is really to navigate what the student’s needs are and what supports she can put in place so they can access the material,” Schneckenburger added.

Tammy’s Daughter Ciara decided to nominate her mom for a Golden Apple Award after seeing how much time and energy she dedicated to her students.

“She tutors, picks up quite a few students that need extra help, she tutors them, stays extra, comes in early, and it’s pretty amazing. I am so proud of her”, said Ciara.

After we surprised her with the award, Tammy Bohrer said, “I love helping these guys. We have so much negativity in the world that we see and live and just seeing this every day and being able to just make a difference and watch these guys make a difference. That’s what it’s all about.”

She has been teaching for 24 years, but doesn’t think of it as a job.

“I don’t think this is a job, it’s a calling, and when you’ve got a passion, and a calling you don’t stop and my works not done,” Bohrer said. “Our work is not done.”