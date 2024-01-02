SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC)—This week’s Golden Apple Award winner gets to play all day. Sarah Caiazza spends much of her day on the floor of her Pre-K classroom at Terry Taylor Elementary in Spencerport.

Principal Danielle Hoch says, “She is full of life, enthusiastic, comes in every single day with a smile on her face. She truly is like one of the kids. There is just this enthusiasm, she loves what she does.”

But it’s Caiazza’s work outside of the classroom, keeping parents informed, and checking in on her students at all days and times, that earned her a Golden Apple Award.

Nicole Priolo nominated her and says, “When my daughter was in the hospital sick, she reached out to me and checked on her and it just says something to me about the person when she is going above and beyond when she’s home with her own family and she’s thinking about us too.”

Mrs. Caiazza has been teaching for 18 years and has always worked with the youngest students.

Caiazza says, “I love seeing their growth and their excited faces every day. We get to play all day, sing, dance, and read stories, it is just so much fun.”

The kids have a lot of fun too. Priolo says her daughter, “walks away from me in the morning and doesn’t look back because she is really excited to be at school,”

Sarah Caiazza followed in her grandmother’s footsteps when she realized she loved teaching. In addition to working with the little ones, she is also helping future teachers learn what it’s like.

“I also have this opportunity to be an adjunct at Roberts Wesleyan so then I get to take what I have learned in the classroom and get to apply it with the next generation of teachers so that’s really exciting,” Caiazza says.

A great example for all to follow. “She’s kind in all kinds of ways, yeah Sarah Caiazza is truly a rockstar,” says Principal Hoch.