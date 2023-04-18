Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner has taken teaching to new heights. Peter Robson is the Mission Commander at Monroe BOCES Challenger Learning Center.

Visiting the center is an experience unlike any other says colleague, Andy Raab, “These young people will never forget it. You can ask anyone in our community who is 10,20,30 years old what their favorite part of fifth grade was and they will tell you it was flying to Mars with Commander Robson at the Challenger Learning Center.

Students from all over our area and beyond get to learn about space inside an incredibly realistic classroom. At the controls is Peter Robson. “He is an amazing instructor and an amazing teacher. Just by shear impact, conservatively speaking, he’s working with 5,000 kids a year and over a 20 year period he has influenced and impacted over 110,000 kids,” says Raab.

Robson is retiring at the end of the year. His colleagues and family wanted to surprise him with a Golden Apple Award as a way to cap off a remarkable career.

Peter Robson says, “I have been in education for 33 years this June. I have loved every day and year and I came to BOCES 21 years ago. I left my classroom, it was the hardest decision I have ever made and as a result I’ve worked with almost 250,000 kids in the last 21 years here at BOCES.”

The facility is one of only 40 like it in the country. The experience is one that kids will remember forever. Not only because of the fun subject matter but because of the teacher who knows everyone’s name even though he only sees them once.

“I have been so blessed being in education and being with young people and for as much as we do to inspire kids they inspire me too. So everyday has been special. I get to see these kids once so it have to be right every time”, says Robson.

He hopes he inspires kids to get excited about math and science. And maybe one day he’ll be watching one of them on the news, making history.

“I guess I’m going to have to wait another 15-20 years to figure out if any of them make it to the moon or mars. But it’s been fantastic,” says Robson.