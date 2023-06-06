HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Our final Golden Apple Award of the school year goes to a teacher who has helped start a musical journey for thousands of students.

Mrs. Kimberly Brienzi teaches 4th and 5th-grade music and band at Manor Intermediate in the Honeoye Falls-Lima School District.

Mrs. Brienzi has been teaching children music for 41 years. Manor School Principal Joey Weaver says, “Mrs. Brienzi has dedicated her entire life to kids and music.”

In her time at Manor, she has conducted 110 concerts and has taught over 4,000 students music. She is retiring this year and we surprised her with a Golden Apple Award during one of her final concerts. “She is an amazing teacher. She represents all that dedication and HF-L stands for,” says Weaver.

After a huge round of applause from her students Brienzi fought off tears to finish the concert. Brienzi says of her time teaching, “Everybody has good and bad days. I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad day. I have just absolutely loved every single moment.

Mrs. Brienzi taught 4th grader Mason Mitchell how to play the saxophone this year. “Mrs. Brienzi is very nice and she’s always willing to help us when we make a mistake,” he says.

5th grader Olivia Lascell, says, “she is the best teacher I’ve ever had. She is so nice and is really great at instruments.”

4th grader Eli Knowles adds, “whenever we do something wrong, she’s like it’s ok- you can do this and she helps us get fired up so we can do better.

Kim Brienzi started teaching because of the amazing teachers she had when she was this age. She says, “I had a delightful 4th grade music teacher and from there it has just been the love of my life.”

That love for music has no doubt been passed on to hundreds of others.