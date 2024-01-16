ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner has students from all over the world inside her classroom. She teaches English to adults whose first language is something other than English.

Monica Wellington’s students wake up before dawn, braving the cold and sometimes taking multiple buses for the chance to sit inside her classroom.

“Most of our students come to our program as refugees. So they are brought here as part of the process for entering the United States,” says Dr. Lia Festenstein, Administrator of RCSD’s OACES Program.

They don’t have to come, but they want to. Mainly because of the teacher they have. Festenstein adds, “many of them are older students and learning a language at an advanced age can be challenging. But they come every single day, they stay all day long they are utterly devoted to her.”

Ms. Wellington was nominated by the school’s administrator, Dr. Lia Festenstein. She says she did it for the students, who would if they could. “They are so new to our community, they don’t know about the golden apple. They might not even know that teachers get that sort of award or recognition. But I know if they did understand and know these things that she would have been nominated many, many years ago.

Monica Wellington teaches the students English and occasionally Driver’s Ed.

“I started off teaching preschool and I loved teaching the young children too, but there is just something special about teaching adults and especially this group of students,” says Wellington.

She understands the hardship many of her students have been through and works hard to guide them towards a brighter future.

“I have students that come to school even though they sometimes have to take 2-3 buses to get here. Students that have experienced such difficulty in their native countries undergoing great tragedies at times to come to this country. The fact that they come to school with a smile on their face and they are so happy to learn everyday just gives me that motivation and inspiration to be here and just want to help them in any way I can,” says Wellington.

She delivers on her promise to help, as can be seen by her classroom full of students. Festenstein adds, “students here are savvy consumers of education, they are adults, and when they keep coming back, you know that they view what they are getting as valuable.”