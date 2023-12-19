GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Mark Hilburger, our latest Golden Apple Award winner. He helped a group of students start up a TV station in their high school, where they broadcast a newscast each morning.

Student Jacob Donofrio nominated him for the award. “He kind of never gives up even when stuff breaks all the time. We’ve had our share of issues before. He’s a math teacher, not necessarily a technology teacher.”

Mr. Hilburger was told we were doing a feature story on the TV station, but we had other plans and snuck in to surprise him with the award during the newscast, in front of the whole school.

“It’s not about me, I know everybody is trying to make it about me today. But it really is these guys here,” says Hilburger. This is Hilburger’s 26th year of teaching. He not only runs the TV Station, but also teaches math and helps students prepare for future careers.

“This opportunity came up and I said, awesome, this is great. This energizes me towards the end of my career, coming in, working with the kids that are here, gets me out of bed every morning, it is a pleasure and a joy,” says Hilburger.

Arcadia High School Principal Christina Wawrzyniak says, “He is always in it for the kids, very warm and welcoming and like the kids said, he was a math teacher, but he was up for the challenge and doing amazing things.”

Titan TV is in its third year of operation. Hilburger says, “We had some leftover equipment from covid, some basic webcams, so we got started with a basic webcam and single mic and here we are today with all of this fancy stuff, we want to get one of those though.” he said pointing to our camera.

Maybe someday these students will be running the show here at News 8 thanks to the teacher that gave them a head start.