SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Marie Carella, our latest Golden Apple Award winner!

For the second year in a row, Lindsey Marciano’s son has Mrs. Carella as a teacher at the William C. Munn School in Spencerport.

“She has molded him into the little gentleman that he is now and educationally she has made a huge impact from where he started to where he is now. We would not be where we are today if it was not for her,” says Marciano.

Principal Michael Canny adds, “She does a great job connecting with kids. She does a great job connecting with parents and to watch her teach. She does all the little things that make kids successful in her classroom. She is a gem.”

Mrs. Carella’s ability to make everyone feel like family is what earned her a Golden Apple Award. Her family was able to join us for the surprise.

“This is her home. She loves it here, loves the kids,” says her husband, Paul Carella.

Like many teachers in the building, Mrs. Carella “looped” with her students. Taking the same group from 2nd grade to third.

Carella says, “Jace and I have worked together for 2 years so we have a great relationship and he has come very far and he is a rockstar so it was easy to do.”

This is her 16th year of teaching. But she says it doesn’t feel like work. “I just really enjoy being with the kids and it’s a job where you are entertained every day by their answers. They just keep it fresh and fun. you give back to them and they give back to you at the same time,” says Carella.