PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Mrs. Laura Swanson, our first Golden Apple Award winner of the 2023-2024 school year. She teaches Kindergarten at Harris Hill Elementary in Penfield.

This is Swanson’s 20th year teaching and on the day we surprised her she was dressed up for “Super Hero Day”.

“She’s just magical in the way that she teaches the students. There is singing and laughter and smiles and the way that she handles the classroom and prepares them for the rest of their school career is amazing. I am so thrilled that our children had Mrs. Swanson”, says Kelly Horowitz. She is one of the parents who nominated Mrs. Swanson for the award.

Rhian Wilson also nominated her. “She’s just incredible. She is literally like a Disney Princess. She is just wonderful and the kids really enjoyed the class and they loved going everyday so she really deserves this.”

Natalie Horowitz had Mrs. Swanson for a teacher last year in Kindergarten. “She was really nice and helped a lot of people,” she says.

Ellie Wilson was also in her class last year. “She was just a great teacher and would always be nice to us and give us good compliments.”

Both the students and their moms helped us with the surprise.

“I’m so touched. We have a really special school and special community. I feel so loved and supported by all the families and kids, ” says Laura Swanson.

But it was the support that she gave to her students during a particularly challenging year last year that set her apart from the others. Last year the class experienced the loss of a fellow student. “It was devastating to the class. They were all good friends of his. She did such a great job handling that and all the sad feelings,” says Wilson.

“It really made me think about leading with my heart. Those are things you don’t learn in college and thinking about it as a mom and teacher too,” says Swanson.