CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Larry Harvey, our latest Golden Apple Award winner. Harvey teaches technology at Caledonia-Mumford High School.

“He’s innovative, creative, and quite a problem solver,” says Caledonia-Mumford High School Principal Dr. Rebekah Chenaille.

The role of a technology teacher is constantly changing, and it takes an adventurous teacher to keep up with it all. Luckily, Caledonia-Mumford High School has Larry Harvey.

Senior Rachelle Richter says, “He’s the best teacher I have ever had. He truly cares about the students and everything he teaches them and really wants them to do better than they think they can and excel in every way.”

Emma Years adds, “He’s just such a well-rounded person. You don’t even have to have him for a teacher to have a connection with him involved in everything with sports and clubs. Always has a project going on and is so involved with everyone.”

Isabella Cochran, says, “You can talk to Mr. Harvey about literally anything. He is like our second dad. He is just always there and that’s why he deserves the award.”

Mr. Harvey has been teaching for 12 years. This is his second year at Caledonia-Mumford.

“It’s exciting. There is always something new, so you’re never bored. Students are never bored. So, it’s a great field to get into,” says Harvey.

When we surprised him, he was teaching a coding class.

“There’s something profoundly rewarding to see the kids as they are learning from you and there’s moments when they look at you and say I get it, I understand and then for them to help other students. That’s rewarding right there,” says Harvey.

And outside of the classroom, Mr. Harvey uses the tech room resources and his expertise to help out where he can.

“Mr. Harvey is the kind of teacher that when kids ask him to help do something inside the community or for clubs and activities, he goes all in.” says Principal Chenaille.